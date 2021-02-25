One in five young adults are downhearted or depressed ‘all or most of the time’ – CSO survey

More than four in ten respondents rated their overall life satisfaction as ‘low'. Stock image.

ALMOST six in 10 people say their mental health or well-being has been negatively affected by the Covid-19 pandemic.

The mood of the nation has been laid bare in new figures from the Central Statistics Office (CSO) which today published some of the results of the fifth round of the Social Impact of Covid-19 Survey.

The survey showed that there has been a sharp increase in the number of people who rate their compliance with government advice and regulations as ‘high’, but more than one in four now feel that the current Level 5 response is ‘not sufficient’.

This month, more than four in ten (41.7pc) respondents rated their overall life satisfaction as ‘low’. This was the highest rating for ‘low’ overall life satisfaction captured in the CSO surveys to date.

By contrast, in 2013 when many households were suffering the effects of the 2007 financial crisis, this rate was 15.3pc and it dropped to 8.7pc in 2018 when the economy was growing strongly.

In April 2020, during the first Covid-19 wave, three in 10 (29.6pc) respondents rated their overall life satisfaction as ‘low’. The rate increased to 35.6pc in November 2020, during the second Covid-19 wave.

Almost six in 10 (57.1pc) respondents to the February 2021 survey reported that their mental health or well-being has been negatively affected by the Covid-19 pandemic. Almost three in four (74.4pc) of those aged 18 to 34 reported this negative effect, compared to less than one in three (32.4pc) respondents aged 70 and over.

Women respondents were more likely to report that their mental health or well-being has been negatively affected by the Covid-19 pandemic with more than six in 10 (62.4pc) reporting this effect. The comparable rate for male respondents was just over five in 10 (51.7pc).

The percentage of respondents who felt downhearted or depressed ‘all or most of the time’ in the four-week period prior to interview was 5.5pc during the first Covid-19 wave (April 2020), this rate increased to 11.5pc during the second wave (November 2020) and the rate during the third wave (February 2021) was 15.1pc.

Analysis by age showed that this month, one in five (20.5pc) respondents aged 18 to 34 reported being downhearted or depressed ‘all or most of the time’ compared with 5.7pc of those aged 70 years and over.

Almost 17pc of women respondents felt lonely ‘all or most of the time’ in the four-week period prior to interview compared with 9.2pc of male respondents.

Respondents living in rented accommodation were twice as likely to report feeling lonely ‘all or most of the time’ than those in owner-occupied dwellings (22.2pc versus 10.3pc).

Commenting on the results, senior statistician Gerry Reilly said: “The findings of the survey serve to highlight the impact that Covid-19 is having on well-being."

Meanwhile, the survey also examines how people rate their level of compliance with current government advice and guidelines, and found that this is higher now than in the past.

This month, three in four (75.1pc) respondents rated their compliance with current government advice and guidelines as ’high’. This is 10 percentage points higher than the rate in November 2020, when 65.2pc of respondents rated their compliance as ‘high’.

Respondents reporting ‘high’ compliance was lowest in June (59.9pc) when the country was just about to enter phase 3 of the ‘roadmap for reopening society' and highest in April (80.6pc) approximately one month after initial Covid-19 restrictions were implemented.

In November 2020, one in ten (10.2pc) of respondents felt that the Level 5 response to managing Covid-related risk was ‘not sufficient’. This month, more than one in four (26.4pc) feel that the current Level 5 response is ‘not sufficient’.

In November 2020, 18.3pc of respondents felt that the Level 5 response to managing Covid-related risk was ‘too extreme’. By this month, this rate has dropped to 13.1pc.

In November 2020, four in ten (39.2pc) respondents thought that by November 2021 their lives would return to something similar to what it was pre-Covid.

Now, just 23.6pc of respondents think this will happen by November 2021.

Six in ten (61.4pc) of respondents believe that once current Level 5 restrictions are eased, that similar restrictions will be reimposed before the end of the year.

If you have been affected by any of the issues raised in this article please contact Samaritans helpline 116 123 or Aware helpline 1800 80 48 48 or Pieta House on 1800 247 247.

