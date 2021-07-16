One in 20 people with Covid have been fully vaccinated – so should we be concerned?

NEWS that around one in 20 cases of Covid-19 diagnosed here in recent weeks have been in fully vaccinated people may be disquieting, but it is not a surprise.

It is also not a cause for alarm. The figures are on par with what is being seen in the UK.

We have long been told that no vaccine is perfect. The vaccines’ main job is to prevent serious illness and hospitalisation, and they are performing well in doing this. So what do we know so far about full vaccination and Covid-19 risk?

Delta variant

World Health Organisation (Who) chief scientist Dr Soumya Swaminathan said: “There are reports coming in that vaccinated populations have cases of infection, particularly with the Delta variant… the majority of these are mild or asymptomatic infections.”

Breakthrough infections were always expected. The vaccines were not aimed at protecting against infection but to provide a defence against getting very sick. There is a lack of data here on how the infection impacted on the fully vaccinated.

Intensive care admissions

Figures provided to the Cabinet earlier this week showed that 124 patients were admitted to intensive care in hospitals across the country between March 24 and June 23. Of these, 18 patients had received one dose of a vaccine.

Another five had got two doses of vaccine. However, of these only one had got their second dose more than14 days before testing positive, and this was deemed a breakthrough infection.

Taking care after second jab

Remember, it takes time after getting a second jab of vaccine to have the best protection. In the case of AstraZeneca, Moderna and Johnson & Johnson vaccines, it is 15 days. Best protection with Pfizer comes seven days after the second dose.

Expert view

We are very reliant on data that is coming from the UK and Public Health England. Two experts – David Spiegelhalter, chair of the Winton Centre for Risk and Evidence Communication at Cambridge, and Anthony Masters, statistical ambassador for the Royal Statistical Society – recently gave an analysis. They said that the vaccines are very effective, but not perfect.

Public Health England estimated two-dose effectiveness against hospital admission with the Delta infections at around 94pc.

“We can perhaps assume there is at least 95pc protection against Covid-19 death, which means the lethal risk is reduced to less than a twentieth of its usual value. But the risk of dying from Covid-19 is extraordinarily dependent on age,” they wrote in The Guardian.

It halves for each six- to seven-year age gap. This means that someone aged 80 who is fully vaccinated takes on the risk of an unvaccinated person of around 50. It is a much lower risk, but still not nothing.

Symptoms of Covid-19

People who are fully vaccinated and think they have symptoms of Covid-19 are urged to get a test. This could prevent them passing on the virus to others. Symptoms of the Delta variant can be more like a summer cold or hay fever such as sore throat, headache, runny nose, blocked nose or sinus.

Vaccine bonus

The message from chief medical officer Dr Tony Holohan to fully vaccinated people is to avail of the vaccine bonus, such as meeting indoors with unvaccinated people from a single household.

There is no limit to the number of people who can visit together if they are all fully vaccinated. They can avail of indoor hospitality and travel to EU countries when travel returns properly. However, everyone must still follow public health measures such as wearing a face mask where mandated.

The key difference is that the fully vaccinated have more activities they can avail of.

They also need to be aware of the increase in Covid-19 circulating generally, as Delta cases are on the rise.