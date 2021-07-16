| 23.2°C Dublin

One in 20 people with Covid have been fully vaccinated – so should we be concerned?

A man receives his third dose of Covid-19 vaccine at Sheba Medical Centre in Ramat Gan, Israel. This week, the country started offering third doses of the Pfizer Covid-19 vaccine to adults with a weak immune system, due to concern about the Delta variant. Photo: Amir Levy/Getty Images

A man receives his third dose of Covid-19 vaccine at Sheba Medical Centre in Ramat Gan, Israel. This week, the country started offering third doses of the Pfizer Covid-19 vaccine to adults with a weak immune system, due to concern about the Delta variant. Photo: Amir Levy/Getty Images

Eilish O'Regan Twitter Email

NEWS that around one in 20 cases of Covid-19 diagnosed here in recent weeks have been in fully vaccinated people may be disquieting, but it is not a surprise.

It is also not a cause for alarm. The figures are on par with what is being seen in the UK.

We have long been told that no vaccine is perfect. The vaccines’ main job is to prevent serious illness and hospitalisation, and they are performing well in doing this. So what do we know so far about full vaccination and Covid-19 risk?

