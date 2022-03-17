One in 20 Brits believe St Patrick was a leprechaun and a handful even think he discovered Guinness

A third of people in the UK are more likely to celebrate St Patrick’s Day ahead of their own patron saint’s St George’s Day, according to a recent survey.

Researchers for Lottoland in the UK surveyed 2,000 British people and found that 5pc think St Patrick was a leprechaun and a handful of people even believe he discovered Guinness.

21pc of respondents think St Patrick banished the snakes from Ireland, while 5pc are sure he was a fictional character from a popular Irish book or that he discovered our Emerald Isle and ruled the land.

The national poll across the UK found that 24pc of adults were unsure who the patron saint of Ireland is, 5pc of whom were from Northern Ireland.

40pc of people in the UK didn’t know where St Patrick came from originally with 16pc thinking he came from either France, Italy or Denmark.

The survey found that 34pc of Brits visit an Irish pub on St Patrick’s Day and 27pc will drink a pint of Guinness.

21pc listen to Irish music and 18pc dress up in our native colour. 16pc of respondents go to Mass, 13pc bake a green cake and 12pc watch or go to the Cheltenham racing festival.

The country manager at Lottoland Ireland said many people are less concerned with the mythology around the day itself and instead focus on celebrating by going to the pub.

Graham Ross said: “Despite all the Brexit jingoism, it’s funny how little people in the UK actually know about their cultural festivities starting with their own patron saint poor old St George, but maybe it’s no surprise to see how determined they are to celebrate the big days regardless.”