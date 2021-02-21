One fifth of live events workers risk losing homes – new survey

Musicians, entertainers and stage crew are facing into a huge financial crisis as the ban on live shows approaches its first anniversary.

The Music & Entertainment Association of Ireland (MEAI), which represents 5,000 struggling performers and road crew said that over one fifth of them are now at risk of losing their homes as the crisis continues.

“Workers in our industry are at greater risk of losing their businesses and homes unless systemic payment breaks are reactivated,” said MEAI spokesperson Matt McGranaghan.

A new survey by the MEAI reveals that 21.2pc of members are struggling to meet their mortgages payments while 39.3pc are having trouble repaying their business loans.

Some 58pc of respondents say they have problems paying household bills while some 20pc have had to seek help for mental health issues.

“The sector is bracing itself for another year of not being allowed to work with restrictions on numbers for gatherings indoor and outdoor set to go beyond the summer,” said Mr McGranaghan.

He wants to see the Government re-introducing systemic payment breaks to help those struggling financial during this time.

The European Banking Authority (EBC) introduced guidelines for payment breaks during the first lockdown in April 2020, helping over 220,000 people here.

While the EBC reactivated its guidelines last December, the Irish banks and the Government declined to avail of this.

The banks said at the time that it would continue to implement “a case-by-case approach to support those customers adversely impacted by the coronavirus pandemic.”

Last month saw the MEAI meet with the Banking and Federation Payments of Ireland to discuss why the Irish banks had not reintroduced the payment breaks offered by the EBA.

According to Mr McGranaghan, representatives for the banks said they didn’t feel the need for widespread payment breaks to be given.

“But not availing of the EBA guidelines means that payment breaks on a case-by-case basis could negatively impact on a person’s credit rating,“ he said.

The industry has been under continuous lockdown since the March 12 2020 and will be one of the last sectors to reopen.

Promoters have already started rescheduling gigs due to take place this Spring and summer and the full opening of the sector is not likely to happen until 2022.

The Music & Entertainment Association was founded in June 2020 to give a voice to the sector and has almost 5,000 members.

Online Editors