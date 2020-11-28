One dead, two injured after building collapses in Tralee

A manin his 60s has died and two other men were injured after a building collapsed this morning in Co Kerry.

Gardaí said that one of the men was pronounced dead at the scene, which occurred on Ashe Street in Tralee. The other two men have since been taken to hospital.

“They have been taken to University Hospital Kerry where they are being treated for their injuries which are not believed to be life-threatening,” the Gardaí said.

“The Health and Safety Authority and local coroner have been notified,” they added.

Investigations are ongoing.

