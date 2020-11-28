One dead, five injured after building collapses in Tralee

One man is dead and five more have been injured after a building partially collapsed in Tralee, Co Kerry, this morning.

The men were renovating the property on Ashe Street when walls and part of the roof collapsed shortly after 8am.

Emergency services were rushed to the scene and Ashe Street was closed off to traffic.

Five men were taken from the property and brought to University Hospital Kerry. Their injuries have been described as non-life threatening.

The body of a sixth man, who died because of his injuries, remained at the property and will be removed by experts after it is deemed safe to do so.

The man, aged in his 60s, has not been named but is well known locally.

Sources told Independent.ie the men were working on a chimney in the building before the partial collapse. The building had been unused for some time but was being renovated for business use.

Emergency services remain at the scene.

The Health and Safety Authority has launched an investigation into the incident but said it does not comment on such incidents.

Online Editors