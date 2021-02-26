| 11.5°C Dublin

Once again, the people of Cork wake to news of tragedy, another community shaken to its core

Gardaí find body of third man after bodies of two elderly brothers were discovered at farm near Mitchelstown early this morning

Gardaí at the farm off the Mitchelstown-Mallow road in Co Cork where the bodies of two brothers in their 60s were discovered. The body of a third man was later found in a river. Photo: Daragh Mc Sweeney/Provision Expand

Nicola Anderson Twitter Email

WITH devastating familiarity, the shrill ring of the telephone brings news of tragedy and disbelief, and a community is, once again, shaken to its very core.

Amid the horrific circumstances of violence and sudden death, neighbours and friends spring into action, finding ways to rally round and provide vital comfort for those left behind to grieve.

Helpless shock gives way to bustle and the organisation of practicalities, with the arrangement of funerals. Covid has made all this so much harder.

