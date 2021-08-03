On work-cation: Sun-starved Irish digital nomads a ‘lifeline’ for Europe’s struggling tourist destinations

Drawn by sun, sea and speedy wi-fi, Irish remote workers are converging on Europe’s southernmost islands to try “workcationing” before employers order them back to the office, giving battered tourism businesses a welcome boost.

Sunny islands off Spain and Portugal have been benefiting from the influx of ‘digital nomads’, who are breathing life back to deserted tourist destinations.

The Canaries’ tourism office estimated that 8,000 remote workers arrived in the first half of the year, with another 30,000 expected in the next five years.

Sandy Morrissey owns the Irish Tavern Bar and Restaurant in Puerto de Mogan in Gran Canaria. She says remote workers and expats have been a lifeline for her business over the past year.

“The winter was made up really of people who came over like the swallows, people renting apartments and working remotely or with properties over here,” she said.

“Tourism here was just zero for the year; you’re talking no footfall at all. Thanks to the Irish digital nomads and others in the expat community we survived and our business won’t go under, but there’s hundreds of businesses that haven’t made it, which is sad.”

Colm Dempsey owns Harbour Lights restaurant and pub in Puerto Rico, Gran Canaria. He says he has seen “loads” of Irish people working remotely from their laptops on his terrace, soaking up the sun, unbeknownst to their bosses back home.

“Some of them got caught, some of their bosses didn’t like it when they saw the Gran Canaria IP address coming up, they weren’t too happy with that,” he said.

“There were a few guys here, accountants, doing accountancy work here in the bar, and next thing they’re called for a meeting. They had to come clean and say they’d been ­living in Gran Canaria.”

He says most only stay for a few months or over the winter. “There was a lot of people, especially in the winter, they weren’t going to stay at home in Ireland for the winter. Not at all, not a chance. Why not make the best of a bad situation if you can work online and get away with it?” he said.

In Madeira, Portugal, authorities created an office to advise remote workers, expecting 500 requests – but receiving 8,000 since February.

John Kavanagh says he was “one of the original nomads” who bought a one-way ticket to Madeira last October.

He is an entrepreneur and business consultant who had been working in the hospitality industry in Ireland. When all of his clients closed their doors during the pandemic, he moved to Madeira where hospitality was still open, and where he could enjoy swimming, surfing, scuba diving, and hiking when he clocked off work.

“All I really need is a laptop with a bit of software and a phone and I can work anywhere. There’s high-speed broadband here, and connection issues are very rarely a problem,” he said.

“It’s an absolutely amazing lifestyle over here, and there’s amazing business opportunities as well, it’s very much a growing entrepreneurial community. I just saw the opportunity to come over here and I jumped at it.”

Mr Kavanagh loves it so much he has bought a property to put down roots in Madeira, and is working with the Madeiran government and tourist board to foster the digital nomad community there.