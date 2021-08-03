| 11.2°C Dublin

Close

Premium

On work-cation: Sun-starved Irish digital nomads a ‘lifeline’ for Europe’s struggling tourist destinations

Islands off Spain and Portugal are benefiting from an influx of young professionals taking full advantage of remote working

&ldquo;The winter was made up really of people who came over like the swallows,&rdquo; says Sandy Morrissey who owns a bar and restaurant in Gran Canaria. Expand

Close

&ldquo;The winter was made up really of people who came over like the swallows,&rdquo; says Sandy Morrissey who owns a bar and restaurant in Gran Canaria.

“The winter was made up really of people who came over like the swallows,” says Sandy Morrissey who owns a bar and restaurant in Gran Canaria.

“The winter was made up really of people who came over like the swallows,” says Sandy Morrissey who owns a bar and restaurant in Gran Canaria.

Ellen O'Regan

Drawn by sun, sea and speedy wi-fi, Irish remote workers are converging on Europe’s southernmost islands to try “workcationing” before employers order them back to the office, giving battered tourism businesses a welcome boost.

Sunny islands off Spain and Portugal have been benefiting from the influx of ‘digital nomads’, who are breathing life back to deserted tourist destinations. 

The Canaries’ tourism office estimated that 8,000 remote workers arrived in the first half of the year, with another 30,000 expected in the next five years.

Most Watched

Privacy