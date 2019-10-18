An Irish man is among the most wanted list by the European Union's crime Agency Europol.

'On the run' Irish man (57) on Europol's most wanted list

He is wanted for questioning in connection with drug trafficking and other serious offences.

Europol has launched a campaign showing its "most wanted" people accused or convicted of serious and organised crimes.

Irish national James Kelly, 57, who is wanted in the United Kingdom for drugs trafficking is among those listed.

Kelly is wanted by the UK's National Crime Agency on suspicion of conspiracy to kidnap and two offences of conspiracy to import Class A drugs.

His current status is listed as "on the run" and an investigation is ongoing.

