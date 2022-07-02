A member of An Garda Síochána has been injured following an alleged hit-and-run incident with a motorcyclist at a checkpoint in Cork on Friday.

The road traffic collision occurred at the Victoria Road/Monahan Road Junction in Cork city on Friday evening.

A garda spokesperson said: “A motorcyclist collided with an on-duty male member of An Garda Síochána who was performing a static checkpoint as part of the policing response to a major public event in the locality at approximately 7pm. The motorcyclist failed to remain at the scene.”

“The member of An Garda Síochána was subsequently taken to Cork University Hospital for treatment of his non-life-threatening facial and head injuries,” the spokesperson said.

No arrests have been made at this stage of this ongoing investigation.

Gardaí are appealing for any witnesses to this incident to come forward.

Any road users who may have camera footage, including dash-cam, and were travelling in the area of the Victoria Road/Monahan Road Junction between 6.50pm and 7.05pm are asked to make this footage available to Gardaí.

It comes as a senior off-duty garda was seriously injured in an alleged hit-and-run incident in Limerick on Thursday.

Inspector Niall Flood was still being treated at Cork University Hospital last night after he was airlifted from the scene of the incident in Co Limerick at around 7.15pm on Thursday.

The highly respected officer suffered horrific injuries to his foot and lower leg when he was hit from behind by a car as he cycled on the minor road, the R522 between Dromcollogher and Feohanagh, near Newcastle West.

A woman was arrested for suspected drink driving after she made contact with gardaí.

She was detained yesterday at Henry Street Garda Station while the damaged car she was driving was seized by investigators for technical examination.

It is understood that medical attention given to Inspector Flood at the scene was crucial to saving his life as he lay on the side of the road.

Gardaí are appealing for any witnesses or road users with dash-cam footage from the area to come forward.

Anyone with any information to either incident is asked to contact Anglesea Street Garda Station on 021 452 2000, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station.