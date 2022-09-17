Oliver Callan says some guests refused an invite to his wedding because of his sexuality: ‘It’s bizarre’

Comedian Oliver Callan has revealed some people refused an invite to his upcoming wedding because they do not “approve” of his sexuality.

Callan and his partner John have been together since 2012 and got engaged in 2018.

They had planned to marry in October 2020 but had to postpone wedding plans due to the pandemic.

The couple are getting married next month at Leslie Castle in Co Monaghan.

“We were due to get married in 2020, because we’ve had a four-year engagement, we’ve actually prepared the marriage rather than the wedding,” he told RTÉ’s Brendan O’Connor show.

“We’re 10 years together, it’s a local wedding in Monaghan at Castle Leslie.

“We’re not having a big flashy wedding or anything like that, it’s close family and friends so don’t think it’s a celebrity studded thing.”

Callan said knowing that some people do not approve of his relationship upsets him “momentarily”, but that he chooses to focus on the positives.

“But it is a gay wedding so you know they are still a rare thing and when we met it would have been illegal to go ahead so we don’t take that for granted. We’re looking forward to it,” he said.

“Monaghan is seen as backwards it’s almost like the rest of the country looks at Monaghan like England looks at Ireland.

“So, I don’t take for granted the people even that have accepted invites because I’ve had a few, I’ve had surprising refusals on the grounds of principle. It’s bizarre.

“I don’t go into the detail, but they don’t approve so I immediately go ‘why did I even consider this invite’.

“Thankfully we’re separately the wheat from the chaff but I don’t look negatively on people who’ve turned it down, I go wow I really won’t take for granted the fact that we can do this, and people are delighted to come along and share the day with us.”