Objections lodged to Phibsborough co-living scheme

THESE images show the co-living units planned for the site of Phibsborough Shopping Centre.

The 321-unit proposal includes individual rooms in a ‘live/work/sleep/kitchenette’ arrangement and 18 ‘shared cluster bedroom arrangements’ of up to six bedrooms each. The majority of the planned units would be 18-metre squared with four kitchen and living areas on each floor.

Developers MM Capital lodged their ‘fast track’ plans for the redevelopment of the 1960s shopping complex and, in its place, to construct the seven-storey development with An Bord Pleanála on December 11 last.

Sinn Féin leader Mary Lou McDonald is one of those to voice her objections to the scheme for Dublin’s northside.

The Dublin Central TD has written to An Bord Pleanála to claim that it would be “intolerable” for planning permission to be granted for the 321-unit shared co-living scheme.

How the co-living apartment scheme, at the site of the Phibsborough Shopping Centre, would look.



The objection by Deputy McDonald is one of just under 20 that has been lodged with An Bord Pleanála against the contentious scheme by MM Capital, which owns the Phibsborough Shopping Centre.

The plans were lodged 11 days before Minister for Housing Darragh O’Brien signed into law the ban on further shared co-living schemes. In November, Minister O’Brien announced his intention to introduce the ban.

MM Capital already has planning permission for a €50m student accommodation scheme at the site. The new, replacement scheme will increase the permitted building height by two metres and increase the floorspace by 1,079m2 to 12,235m2.

In her objection, Deputy McDonald said “co-living developments are driven by investors seeking to exploit the high demand for housing and apartments in our urban centres”.

The outdoor area of the proposed complex.



She argued that “as a consequence, these developments drive up the cost of that land, making standard residential development in Dublin even more unaffordable. On that basis, granting permission to this development is neither coherent nor sustainable”.

Deputy McDonald said, along with party colleagues Cllr Seamus McGrattan (SF) and Cllr Janice Boylan (SF), that the application starkly runs contrary to the November 2020 circular where Minister O’Brien effectively banned further shared co-living schemes.

She is one of a number of local politicians to object to the scheme. In her objection, Green Party TD Neasa Hourgian, along with party colleagues, told the appeals board the ministerial ban should be relied upon to refuse the application.

Deputy Hourigan said the scheme “will see the area primarily serve the needs of transient/temporary residents over the needs of people who already live in the community or wish to put down roots in the community”.

Consultants for the applicants state that "the bedroom design is intended to provide a contemporary space for modern city-centre living".



The Dublin Association of An Taisce along with a number of local residents associations have also raised concerns over the plan.

Consultants for the applicants have told An Bord Pleanála the proposed alterations to the permitted development “will provide for an altered appropriate form of high-quality residential development for this site, in the form of co-living/shared accommodation in place of student accommodation”.

They further said the proposed alterations to the development “will ensure that a permission is achieved which can be delivered to ensure the effective and efficient use of this under-utilised urban site which is highly accessible and well served by public transport”.

The consultants state that “the bedroom design is intended to provide a contemporary space for modern city-centre living”.

A decision is due by the appeals board on April 12.

