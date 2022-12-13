| -0.2°C Dublin

Close

Premium

OAP ambushed 76-year-old neighbour with plank of wood over 20-year grudge

Even though I said Jerry: ‘Stop, what are you doing?’ He just kept on hitting and hitting me with it and calling me a southside b*****d”

Jeremiah Long and Thomas O'Connell Expand
Jeremiah Long says the matter is over now... unless his victim wants a fight Expand

Close

Jeremiah Long and Thomas O'Connell

Jeremiah Long and Thomas O'Connell

Jeremiah Long says the matter is over now... unless his victim wants a fight

Jeremiah Long says the matter is over now... unless his victim wants a fight

/

Jeremiah Long and Thomas O'Connell

Patrick O'Connell

An OAP who ambushed his 76-year-old neighbour and struck him with a length of timber more than a dozen times has said he did it after harbouring a “20-year-grudge.”

Jeremiah Long (67) said he carried out the assault on retired taxi driver Thomas O’Connell over a disagreement between their children — who were of primary school-going age at the time — more than 20 years ago.

Most Watched

Privacy