Nursing union wants elective care to be restricted due to overcrowding and staff exhaustion

The public has been warned that they will experience “long days” if they need to visit A&E. Picture: Dominick Walsh

A nursing union wants the HSE to impose restrictions on elective care until Easter amid reports of hospital overcrowding and staff being exhausted.

University Hospital Kerry has today asked the public to avoid its A&E department if possible due to an increase in Covid-19 case across the county.

In a statement issued today, the hospital said it is “extremely busy” and asked people to consider alternative options such as visiting their GP or pharmacist.

“University Hospital Kerry [UHK] are requesting that members of the general public would only attend the Emergency Department if absolutely necessary, as the hospital is extremely busy and there is an increase in Covid-19 levels across Kerry,” the statement said.

Visiting hours are also restricted and the hospital warned people that they will experience “long days” if they need to visit A&E.

“UHK Management request that members of the public should consider alternatives such as GPs or Pharmacists as unfortunately they will experience long delays in the Emergency Dept,” the statement said.

“Visiting is restricted at this time - however exceptions are being made on compassionate grounds via direct contact with the UHK Visitor Co-ordinator.”

This comes as The Mater Hospital in Dublin also appealed to the public to avoid its A&E department last week.

In a statement released on March 16, the hospital said services are under “extreme pressure due to a combination of large numbers of people contracting Covid, high numbers of presentations at the ED and high levels of staff absences due to Covid-19".

“Patients who are presenting at our ED with non-urgent conditions are unfortunately experiencing lengthy waiting times to be seen,” the statement said.

“Where possible, the Mater advises patients with non-emergency conditions to seek assistance from other parts of the health service such as minor injury units or their GP.”

The Mater urged any patient who is in need of “emergency hospital care” to attend the hospital to seek such care and not to delay.

“We apologise for any inconvenience this causes to the public and thank them for their understanding and cooperation,” the statement concluded.

The Irish Nurses and Midwives Organisation today called for the HSE to declare the current overcrowding situation in our hospitals as an emergency and impose all necessary assistances and restrictions in order to allow hospitals to cope.

The INMO is recommending that these restrictions on elective care would be in place until Easter, at least.

There were 570 patients without a bed in Irish hospitals today.

Commenting on today’s figures, INMO General Secretary Phil Ní Sheaghdha said: “Today’s trolley figures are worrying and disappointing but not a surprise to Irish nurses and midwives. We are now in a situation where we have 570 patients on trolleys and 1,308 patients with COVID in hospital.

“We have been ringing the alarm on this situation for far too long. We are not in a space in which our health service can cope with 570 patients on trolleys coupled with such high numbers of patients in our hospitals with COVID.

“The Government must now revisit their decision on mask-wearing in indoor and crowded settings. There is a clear link between reduced transmission and mask wearing. Removing the mask requirement in congregated settings particularly with poor ventilation, is clearly having a detrimental impact in our hospitals.”

Ms Ní Sheaghdha said nurses and midwives are burnt out and exhausted.

“The HSE has a duty as an employer and as a service provider to take the necessary steps to scale up capacity. The current state of our health system is extremely concerning. Patients, nurses, midwives, healthcare staff and wider hospital communities deserve better,” she said.