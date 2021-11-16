Nursing home staff suffered suicidal thoughts, symptoms of post-traumatic stress disorder and low mood during the Covid-19 pandemic, new research reveals today.

They also experienced moral injury - a form of psychological distress when a person feels betrayed by higher authorities or when they witness or engage in acts that go against their moral and ethical beliefs.

The research was commissioned by Nursing Homes Ireland in light of the wave of deaths and illness caused by Covid-19 before the roll out of vaccines.

The study led by Professor Declan McLoughlin, research professor of psychiatry, at Trinity College, involved an anonymous, cross-sectional survey of 390 nursing home staff during the third wave of the pandemic.

Some 39pc reported low mood, one in seven reported thinking of ending their life over the previous week.

One in 11 said they planned to end their life.

The research examined whether there were any differences in the levels of mental health difficulties between nursing home staff based on their roles.

It emerged that significantly more nurses reported low mood, while healthcare assistants reported a much higher degree of moral injury than non-clinical staff.

However, when it came to post traumatic stress disorder it said it did not find any significant differences between professions.

Tadhg Daly chief executive of Nursing Homes Ireland said: “This is a hugely important body of research, highlighting the enormously stressful and traumatic impact the Covid-19 pandemic had upon nursing home staff.

"It brings to bear immense personal sacrifices that nursing home staff have undertaken to protect our most vulnerable during a pandemic and national health emergency that placed them on the frontline.

"Staff in our nursing homes were placed in extreme emergency situations, tasked with coping with intensive pressures that were encountered over extended periods.

"Covid-19 has not dissipated and severe mental and physical pressures remain for nursing home staff, with cases escalating in the community as we face into the winter period.“

In conjunction with Aware and the Community Foundation Ireland, NHI has delivered a support programme to assist nursing home staff in dealing with the post traumatic effects of the Covid-19 emergency.

He added :"There is requirement for the State to acknowledge the gravity of the strain that has been placed upon staff in our nursing homes and broader health services and bring into effect appropriate supports to support them in living with the lasting effects of Covid-19. "