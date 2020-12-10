Nurses on busy hospital ward given ‘one single box’ of chocolates to share for Christmas from hospital management

One tub of Quality Street was given to share between 30

Nurses on a busy hospital ward were given a box of chocolates for Christmas by hospital management.

Liveline caller Valerie told the RTÉ Radio One radio show today how her sister, who works as a nurse on a busy ward of 30 people got a box of Quality Street chocolates to share out amongst the ward.

“Two members of management walked around with a big flourish, presented this, without a card, without a word of thanks,” she said.

“One single box… for the whole ward.”

She said that there’s nurses, care assistants, kitchen staff and cleaners that work on the ward and who were expected to share the box around amongst themselves.

In a letter that she wrote to the show, she called the single box of chocolates “a slap in the face to say the least” as the box of chocolates works out at around one to two chocolate pieces per each staff member.

“They would have appreciated even a hand written card,” she said.

“Nurses don’t and can’t speak up for themselves.

“In many ways, Joe, nothing would have almost been better.

“We all know what it’s like to feel undervalued at work, it’s not very nice at all.

“It’s the feeling of being undervalued that sums it up really,” Valerie added.

She said that the box of chocolates is given to staff each year, but this year is not any “normal” year.

“I think the box of chocolates is an annual event but I think that this year isn't a normal year.”

Caller Seamus Healy called it a “miserable box of sweets” and said that he would have given it back.

Online Editors