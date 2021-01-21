Nurse who lost both parents in one day to Covid pleads with people to heed health advice

A nurse from Derry and working in Galway University Hospital has shared his heartbreaking story of losing both his parents to Covid-19 in one day, in an attempt to illustrate how brutal coronavirus can be.

Martin Ward has endured a horrific year - losing both of his parents to Covid-19 within the space of a day - while risking his own life every day to save others on the frontline.

Owen and Bredge Ward, from Strabane, passed away within 12 hours of each other in November, leaving their six children heartbroken.

Martin told the BBC in November how he was only able to hold his father Owen’s hand as he died because he was a nurse, while the rest of his siblings were in the funeral home with his mother Bredge, who had died just 12 hours earlier. His parents both passed away aged 69.

Martin, who is a nurse in the operating theatres of UHG, is hoping his story will show how this virus “destroys lives” in the hopes it will make people stay home.

“Mum and Dad died back in November. I got two weeks off for the bereavement, one week for each parent, and then it was back to work. The third wave hit after Christmas and all elective surgeries were cancelled… we’re still under intense pressure,” Martin said while speaking on Morning Ireland on RTE Radio One.

Martin described the horrific situation of receiving the phone call from the hospital in Derry that his father had taken a turn for the worse, while he was organising a suit for his mother’s funeral.

Martin rushed from Galway to Derry to be at his father’s bedside.

“The consultant phoned me to say that my father had been doing well and then just completely collapsed. The consultant anaesthetist told me they did everything they could to ventilate him to get oxygen into his lungs as they were very, very stiff. They found it very difficult to keep him alive.

“I stayed there with my father and held his hand as I watched the monitor and saw his blood pressure coming down. As his heart rate went down he had a heart attack and he just completely collapsed.

“That’s what people don’t really see. They are going about their normal business and a lot of people are getting blasé about it because they see other people get it and they are getting mild symptoms, but there is the other side of it too that destroys lives,” an emotional Martin said.

Martin said stories like his own are becoming more common and “we are seeing a lot of people dying” because of the high incidence rates.

He said the theatre and nursing staff in hospitals are under “massive pressure” as people are “going south” due to how many sick people there are.

Martin urged the public to follow all the public health advice and to avoid other people as much as possible to take the pressure off the health service.

“They did a 20 hour shift in the theatre a few nights ago. We’re under massive pressure and people aren’t getting much sleep. They’re terrified of bringing Covid back to their family and then the family suffering because of it. We need to get the incidence down or we won’t be able to give people the care they deserve,” Martin insisted.

