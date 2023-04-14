Nurse Meghan Mallee who died in Meath crash remembered as ‘angel’ at funeral

The 26-year-old was killed following an accident outside Athboy last SaturdayMeghan worked in Covid isolation unit in Our Lady’s Hospital in Navan during the pandemic

A young woman who was killed in a car crash in Co Meath over the Easter bank holiday weekend has been described as an “angel” at her funeral today.

Meghan Patricia Mallee (26) was killed following a single-vehicle collision on the N51, just outside Rathmore on the outskirts of Athboy, in the early hours of Saturday morning.

Ms Mallee, from Gillstown Little, Athboy, and formerly of Perth, Australia, was the sole occupant of the car involved.

Meghan worked as a nurse at Our Lady's Hospital in Navan.

A number of gifts were brought to the altar to represent her life during her Funeral Mass at St James' Church, Athboy, including pictures of friends and family, a comfort teddy from her father that she brought everywhere, her nurse uniform and a board game to represent treasured family time.

Fr Pádraig McMahon said Meghan brought “light, laughter and love” everywhere she went.

Fr McMahon said awful events on Saturday morning mean that “nothing will ever be the same again”.

“It is impossible for any one of us to make sense of being here this morning,” he said.

“If there are words to be spoken on a day like this, then maybe two words are appropriate: thank you.

“Thank you, Meghan, for the light, for the laughter, and for the love that you brought to everyone who knew and loved you.

“And thank you too from all the people for whom you cared in your work as a nurse for too short a time. Thank you for making the world brighter, happier and better for your being here.”

Fr McMahon said Meghan was an “angel” who brought care and comfort to people at their most vulnerable moments.

Meghan worked in the Covid-19 isolation unit in Our Lady's Hospital in Navan during the pandemic.

Fr McMahon noted the precise routine Meghan carried out every day when she arrived home from work to ensure she kept herself and her family safe.

“Meghan was one of those superheroes the then Taoiseach spoke about at the beginning of the nightmare of Covid. One who wore scrubs,” he said.

“And we will never know how many or whose lives she touched in that role. It would be nice to think this morning that those who are still alive because of her work would now pray for her and more importantly for her parents and sister.”

Ms Mallee is survived by her parents Mairéad and Jimmie, sister Naoimh, uncles, aunts, cousins, work colleagues, and a large circle of friends.

Gardaí continue to appeal for any witnesses to the collision to come forward.