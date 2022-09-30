Nurse accused of falsifying controlled medication records apologised when confronted

A nurse accused of falsifying records for controlled medication and dispensing incorrect amounts of insulin and morphine to nursing home residents apologised to a colleague when confronted.

Carmelita Bacani faces 21 allegations of professional misconduct and poor professional performance by the Nursing and Midwifery Board of Ireland over her care of six residents at the CareChoice centre on Upper Glanmire Road in Montenotte, Cork City, in 2017.

Ms Bacani, originally from The Philippines, appeared before a Friday hearing of the NMBI's fitness-to-practise committee in Dublin.

Counsel for the NMBI, Lorna Lynch BL, told the committee allegations also represented non-compliance with the Code of Professional Conduct and

Ethics for registered nurses.

The inquiry arose following a complaint by the nursing home's then director of nursing, Joanne Williams, to the NMBI in September 2017.

Following an inquiry by the nursing home, a complaint about Ms Bacani to the gardaí and the DPP ultimately chose not to seek a prosecution.

On its opening day of evidence, the NMBI legal assessor, Patricia Dillon SC, said Ms Bacani accepted she had forged signatures of colleagues on medication records when dispensing.

Ms Dillon said the nurse, who was not legally represented, was also not in a position to dispute or argue with the allegations about not administering medication or not providing the correct doses as she could not remember events.

The inquiry heard Ms Bacani had given one resident, known as Resident A, half the required dose of a painkiller, Oramorph, on two occasions on May 26, 2017.

The committee heard from a witness the dose given to the resident, who was a tall man, would have been ineffectual.

She had also given too low a dose of insulin to another individual, Resident B, on May 31, 2017.

Ms Bacani is accused of failing to administer prescribed medication, including sleeping tablets and a treatment for Parkinson's disease, to Resident B and three other residents on July 8, 2017, but signing medication administration records to indicate that she had given them the drugs.

The committee heard Ms Bacani's excuse for this was that she was called away to assist with another patient and completely forgot to give the patients their medication.

The inquiry heard from seven former colleagues of Ms Bacani who gave evidence that their initials were written on the nursing home's controlled drugs register on 22 different dates in 2017 when they had not done so.

The nursing home's controlled drugs policy required two nurses to give controlled medication; one nurse was required to act as a witness to the other.

Similarly, she had forged the initials of other nurses on the same register on 10 dates in 2017 in relation to the provision of the painkiller, Oxycontin to Resident F.

On Friday, seven former nurses gave evidence that they did not sign their initials on the controlled drugs register.

One former colleague of Ms Bacani's told the committee she became aware her initials were on the medication record on a date she was not working and challenged Ms Bacani.

Gigi Thomas told the committee: "I wasn't working on that night, did you use my signature?

Ms Thomas said Ms Bacani initially did not respond to her and then said, "I am sorry Gigi."

"She said she was feeling very uneasy. She became so flushed. She sat there, and we didn't have much conversation after that, but she admitted it," Ms Thomas said.

Following this conversation, Ms Thomas became aware of further entries on the drug register that concerned her.

"The clinical nurse manager called me, and she asked to check the register because she believed my signature was used by someone else to administer medication.

"My initials were used, but they were not done by me. It was not my handwriting," Ms Thomas said.

She told the committee an investigation was launched by the nursing home as more entries appeared on the records that could not be correct as many of those who purported to sign the register were not working on those dates.

Each of the nurses called to give evidence before the inquiry were brought through the medication records, and each identified instances where their signature was used, but all said they had not signed the record.

Ms Lorna Lynch BL previously told the committee Ms Bacani had written to the NMBI and claimed she decided to give the residents the drugs by herself because they were in pain and she sympathised with them.

However, she said the nurse accepted that she had not followed the correct procedures.

The resumed hearing, adjourned since February, had previously been informed that Ms Bacan had undergone a hysterectomy in October 2016.

The committee heard that the nurse had stated in a letter that she had acted out of sympathy for the nursing home residents because of pain she endured after a hysterectomy.

The hearing was adjourned and will resume at a later date.