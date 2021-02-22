Numbers staying local fell despite peak in Covid deaths

The number of people staying close to home dipped slightly immediately after the worst week for deaths since the pandemic began.

On average 1.4pc fewer people stayed within 10km of their home during the week of February 5-12.

That followed a seven-day period which saw the greatest loss of life to Covid since the start of the pandemic, with 413 deaths recorded.

It was also the week with the biggest single day toll when 101 deaths were recorded on February 2.

Despite the grim daily reminders of the deadly impact of the virus, the caution demonstrated in the weeks following Christmas slipped.

Read More

The movements were tracked by the Central Statistics Office (CSO) using mobile phone data from Three Ireland which has 2.3 million customers.

A ‘Staying Local Indicator’ compiled from the data showed two-thirds of the population (66.7pc) stayed local, defined as remaining within 10km of home, during the week ending February 12.

Dublin had the highest percentage, with 79.7pc staying close to home, a figure that reflects the urban character of the region and the availability of a wider range of services close to where people live compared to more rural counties.

By contrast, in Roscommon, the county where people were most likely to roam, just 51.7pc of the population stayed local that week.

But movement rates increased in every county, indicating a relaxation of attitudes across the country, ranging from a 2.9pc change in Roscommon to 0.6pc in Waterford.

For two days following the spike in deaths recorded on February 2, the numbers staying local were a percentage point higher but that level was not maintained for the rest of the week.

The CSO figures also show that at no stage over the last ten months has the population restricted its movements to the extent it did during the early weeks of the first lockdown last March and April.

At that time, around 77pc stayed local, a proportion that reduced gradually throughout the summer until it hit a low around 54pc in early September.

That low coincided with the re-opening of schools which had been closed since March.

Caution rose again until early November and then reduced steadily, hitting the lowest point of the year at Christmas when just 52pc stayed local.

Read More





Online Editors