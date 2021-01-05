Number out of work surges almost 60,000 due to Covid-19 clampdown

ALMOST 60,000 people have started claiming the pandemic unemployment payment since Christmas.

The first official data of the new year shows the number of claimants jumped over 20pc in the last fortnight, to above 300,000.

There are now 335,599 people receiving the payment that is worth between €203 and €350 a week.

This is an increase of 57,928 on the 277,671 people paid on December 22.

It came as hotels, restaurants and non-essential retailers were forced to close as Covid-19 cases surged and new restrictions were imposed over the festive period.

There were also 194,058 people on the Live Register at the end of November.

Minister for Social Protection, Heather Humphreys, said it has been a really difficult Christmas period for people who lost their employment due to the move to Level 5 restrictions.

“As anticipated we have seen a significant increase in the number of people in receipt of the pandemic unemployment payment since December 22,” she said.

“Every county has seen the number of people applying for PUP increase over the past two weeks and, similarly, there has been an increase in every sector applying for the payment over this period.”

She said 23,000 payments were processed between December 18 and Christmas Eve. People who lost their job between Christmas Day and New Year’s Eve will receive their first payment today.

Over €5bn has been paid out in pandemic unemployment payments since March last year.

“As we move into January and with a difficult period ahead, I would plead with everyone to make every effort possible to suppress the virus,” said the minister.

“It is within our gift to get the Covid figures down. We have done it before, and I know we have it in us to do it again.”

Meanwhile, 1,661 people are receiving an enhanced illness benefit payment.

The department said in a statement it is expected that these numbers will increase substantially in the coming days and weeks as the number of people contracting the virus soars.

