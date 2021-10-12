Number of water supplies affected by exceeding levels of pesticide increased by 42pc last year

The number of water supplies affected by exceeding levels of pesticide increased by 42pc to 37 supplies last year the state’s environmental watchdog has said.

According to the Environmental Protection Agency’s (EPA’s) annual report for 2020, the increase “indicates a deteriorating and more widespread trend of pesticides exceedances in drinking water”.

In the report, the EPA said it “is very concerned about the lack of progress by Irish Water in the removal of lead connections in the public network in 2020”.

“Only 3,025 lead connections were replaced, significantly down from 15,248 replacements in 2019.

"The total number of replacements now stands at 35,666 out of approximately 180,000 lead connections," the report said.

It pointed out Irish Water’s progress in installing orthophosphate dosing to reduce the solubility of lead from pipework is very slow, with only one plant completed in 2020.

“There are 10 additional plants at which orthophosphate dosing facilities are installed but not operating, due to Irish Water budget constraints,” it said.

“This is most unsatisfactory because Irish Water has spent money installing dosing equipment but the public health outcome of reducing exposure to lead in drinking water has not been achieved.”

Boil notices last year reduced from 67 to 44 with 79,030 impacted in 2020 compared to 695,364 in 2019.

At the end of the year, only 1,335 people remained on boil water notices and only 18 people remained on water restrictions.

Public water supplies on the EPA Remedial Action List (RAL) “showed some progress in 2020, with a net decrease of six supplies”.

“There are currently 46 supplies on the RAL which serve 1,004,997 people,” according to the report

Some 13 EPA prosecutions were concluded in the District Court in 2020.

Total fines and costs came to €151,602 made up of costs of €122,602 and fines of €29,000.

Elsewhere in the report, figures show 13 members of EPA staff last year earned over €100,000.

EPA director general Laura Burke’s pay totalled €172,000.

Consultancy costs at the agency last year increased from €1.34m to €1.47m.

Its accounts show a large part of the consultancy spend went on legal advice, including financial provision of licensed activities at €1.04m.

The amount paid in legal costs concerning third parties decreased dramatically from €653,874 to €282,917, while the EPA’s total spend last year came to €73.95m.

The largest portion of that concerned staff costs totalled €27m with the numbers employed remaining static at 420.

The EPA was funded by Oireachtas grants of €49.8m while it also generated €9.88m from enforcement activities.