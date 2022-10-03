Number of Ukrainians in Ireland passes 54,000

Ukrainian refugees wait for transport at the central train station in Warsaw, Poland earlier this year.

More than 54,000 Ukrainians have arrived in Ireland since the invasion of their country by Russia in February.

The latest figures released by the Central Statistics Office (CSO) show that as of the week ending September 25, 54,771 Personal Public Service Numbers (PPSNs) have been issued to individuals from Ukraine under the Temporary Protection Directive.

Women aged 20 and over account for 46pc of arrivals to date, while those aged under 19 years old, both male and female, make up for 35pc of arrivals.

The highest percentage of those arriving were categorised as 'one parent with children' at 35pc or 19,121 individuals.

According to the CSO, just over 1,000 refugees arrived in Ireland in the week prior to figures being collated.

At present, Dublin's north inner city and Killarney, Co Kerry, are accommodating the highest number of refugees from Ukraine, with 1,558 arrivals in both areas.

The Local Electoral Area (LEA) with the highest rate of arrivals is Ennistymon, in Co Clare.

The findings also show that 5,959 arrivals from Ukraine are living in private accommodations, where 2,770 hosts are in receipt of Accommodation Recognition Payment for accommodating people from the war-torn country.

The latest available data indicates that 6,890 refugees enrolled in schools in the academic year 2021/22, with 71pc of these in primary schools and the remaining 29pc in secondary schools.

Dublin has the highest number of children enrolled in schools at 1,205 while Monaghan had the lowest at 23.

The CSO also noted that 67pc of the arrivals had attended employment support events arranged by Intreo Public Employment Services.

It noted that English language proficiency acts a major challenge in securing employment for those arriving from Ukraine.

Of the 19,589 arrivals who attended an Intreo event, 14,209 had recorded previous occupations.

Of the 13,878 persons where the highest level of education was recorded, 67pc had achieved an NFQ level equivalent to 7 or higher.