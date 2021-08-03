Number of people on PUP plummets to lowest level since pandemic began

THE number of people on the pandemic unemployment payment has plummeted to its lowest level since the pandemic began.

There are now 163,327 claimants.

This is a fall of 29,000 people since last week as more staff returned to work at pubs and restaurants that reopened for indoor dining.

Another 175,281 people were on the Live Register at the end of June, according to the latest figures.

At its peak, there were over 600,000 people on PUP last year.

Less than half of those receiving the payment - 46pc - are receiving the maximum rate of €350.

The county with the highest number of people on PUP is Dublin at 60,730. It is followed by Cork with 14,629 recipients and Galway with 8,740 recipients.

The sector with the highest number of claimants is accommodation and food services at 37,723.

This is followed by 25,368 claimants from the wholesale and retail trade and 18,350 from administrative and support service activities.

“With the return of indoor hospitality, it is great to see more businesses now re-opened as we move into the busiest weeks of the summer holiday season,” said Minister for Social Protection, Heather Humphreys.

“The number of people in receipt of the PUP is now at the lowest level since the pandemic began and every week we are seeing more and more people getting back to work.

“It is also very encouraging to see many businesses actively advertising for and hiring new staff.

“As new jobs are created, I and my Government colleagues want to ensure that people who are currently unemployed have the training, skills and the confidence to take on these new roles.”

Total spending on the pandemic payment amounts to over €8.3bn.

Meanwhile, 2,024 people are receiving enhanced illness benefit of €350 a week. This compares with 1,642 last week.