Number of people on PUP falls below 400,000 for first time this year

THE number of people on the Pandemic Unemployment Payment (PUP) has fallen below 400,000 for the first time this year.

As Level 5 restrictions begin to ease, there has already been an 18,000 fall in the number receiving the payment since last week.

There are now 385,211 people claiming the jobless benefit, while another 183,096 people are on the Live Register.

The latest figures were released as it was revealed that the Government will outline the future of the PUP – which is due to end on June 30 – at the end of this month.

Dublin is the county with the highest number of people on the PUP, at 125,105.

A total of 37,980 people are claiming it in Cork and 20,987 in Galway.

The highest number of recipients worked in accommodation and food services, followed by the wholesale and retail trade, and construction.

The largest decrease in the number of people receiving PUP since last week was in construction, with 4,896 fewer people claiming it.

Social Protection Minister Heather Humphreys said the fall below the 400,000 mark was a very positive development.

She said it reflects the start of the recovery phase from this pandemic.

“As restrictions are eased further over the coming weeks, tens of thousands more people will be in a position to close their PUP claims as their industries re-open and they return to work,” she said.

“For people who are not yet in a position to return to work, the PUP will continue to be paid at its current rates and will remain open to new entrants until June 30.”

She said the Government will, at the end of this month, set out the future of the PUP after it is due to close on June 30.

Ms Humphreys said this will take account of the trajectory of the virus, progress on the vaccine roll-out and the continued impact of the pandemic on the economy.

“The Government recognises that some sectors will be slower to reopen than others,” she said.

“For that reason, there will be no cliff-edge come the end of June. Supports will not be suddenly withdrawn but will be phased out in a gradual way in line with the reopening of the economy.”

Meanwhile, 1,642 people are claiming an enhanced illness benefit payment, compared with 1,653 last week.