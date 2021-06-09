Number of people on PUP falls below 300,000 for first time this year

THE number of people claiming the pandemic unemployment payment has fallen below 300,000 for the first time this year.

There are 285,265 people receiving the payment, a drop of over 24,250 on last week.

This is the lowest number of claimants since December last year.

However, there were another 171,699 people on the Live Register at the end of May, according to the latest figures.

Read More





Read More

Minister for Social Protection Heather Humphreys said today’s figures are very encouraging.

“They show another sizeable weekly fall in the number of people receiving the PUP as our economy continues to recover and businesses re-open their doors,” she said.

“Almost 200,000 people have now closed their PUP claims since February which clearly shows that as sectors reopen, people are returning to work.”

She said people returning to work this week will be reflected in next week’s figures because the PUP is paid a week in arrears.

“The re-opening of our society and economy is going well,” she said. “As long as we continue to adhere to public health advice, I am confident we will continue to build on this strong progress over the summer months as more and more people return to work.”

Dublin is the county with the highest number of people receiving PUP at 97,189. It is followed by Cork at 27,108 and Galway at 15,684.

The sector with the highest number of claimants is accommodation and food services with 84,787 recipients. A total of 41,695 people from the wholesale and retail trade are claiming it, and 27,245 people from administrative and support services.

The sector which has seen the largest decrease in claimants is accommodation and food services, with 5,339 fewer people receiving the payment compared to last week.

This is followed by the wholesale and retail trade with 4,739 fewer people receiving the payment compared to last week.

Meanwhile, 892 people are claiming the enhanced illness benefit payment, compared with 1,095 last week.

Read More



