Number of people on PUP falls below 250,000

THE number of people claiming the pandemic unemployment payment has fallen below 250,000 for the first time this year.

This is the lowest number recorded since October last year.

Just over 244,197 will receive the payment today, a drop of 23,174 on last week.

There were another 171,699 people on the Live Register at the end of May, according to the latest figures.

“More and more people are returning to work and the numbers relying on the pandemic unemployment payment continues to fall week by week,” said Minister for Social Protection Heather Humphreys.

“Today, just over 244,000 people will receive a pandemic unemployment payment. This is the first time this year the number of people in receipt of the PUP has fallen below the 250,000 mark and it represents the lowest number recorded since October 2020.

“This clearly demonstrates that Ireland is re-opening its economy successfully and I want to pay tribute to both workers and employers for the role they are playing.

“It is very encouraging to see businesses re-open and employees returning to work, in particular in the accommodation and food services sector.

“As the economy continues to re-open in July, I am confident we will see the overall PUP numbers continue to fall in the weeks to come as more and more people return to their jobs or take up new employment opportunities.”

The greatest fall in numbers was in accommodation and food services, with 12,705 fewer claimants than last week.

And the biggest drop among age groups was in the under 25s with 58,441 receiving PUP compared with 67,278 last week.

A total of €72m is being paid this week, as well as €1m in PUP arrears.

Dublin is the county with the highest number of people receiving PUP at 87,416, followed by Cork with 22,532 recipients and Galway with 13,218.

The sector with the highest number of people receiving PUP is accommodation and food service activities with 64,675 claimants.

This is followed by 36,763 claimants from the wholesale and retail sector and 25,365 from administrative and support service activities.

PUP will close to new entrants after June 30.

Those who lose work from July 1 should apply for a jobseeker’s payment or another welfare benefit.

Some 963 people are in receipt of an enhanced illness benefit payment, compared with 872 last week.

Meanwhile, the Department of Social Protection warned the public about scam phone calls and texts from callers claiming to work for the department.

“The department would like to remind all its customers that it will never seek personal information from customers via text message and will never ask a customer for their bank details over the phone,” it said.

“Any person who receives such a call or text is asked not to disclose any information and to report it to the gardaí immediately.”