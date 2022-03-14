The number of patients with Covid-19 in hospital has risen to 1,042 this morning.

The increase follows 957 in hospital yesterday following days of climbing numbers.

Around half patients in hospital with Covid-19 are admitted with another illness and are regarded as “incidental cases.”

However, the number of Covid-19 patients in intensive care is stable at 41.

Last week only 57pc of patients in intensive care were there due to complications of Covid-19.

New figures to be released later today will show if cases of Covid-19 are continuing to rise.

On Friday 9,186 people who tested positive through a PCR test were reported along with another 6,752 who registered a positive antigen test.

However, this is regarded as an underestimate give the scaling down in PCR testing.

It comes two week after the lifting of the face mask mandate and the crowds who will gather for St Patrick’s Day celebrations this week.

Hospitals are under pressure due to the disruption Covid-19 cause in ensuring there is infection control which can lead to the closure of much needed beds.

Dr Colm Henry of the HSE said they are looking at the rising numbers and it is a concern.