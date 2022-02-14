Number of Irish citizens registered with the embassy in Ukraine rises to 145

VILCHA, UKRAINE - FEBRUARY 13: Members of the Ukrainian State Border Guard stand watch at the border crossing between Ukraine and Belarus

The number of Irish citizens who have registered with the embassy in Ukraine has now risen from 50 to 145.

The department of foreign affairs expects that this number may rise further over the coming days.

It comes as the US fears Russia may invade Ukraine as soon as on Wednesday.

Irish citizens have been advised not to travel to the Ukraine or if they are already there, to leave the country immediately.

A total of 14 babies are due to be born via surrogacy to Irish parents in Ukraine and the department has also urged other parents who are due to travel to get in touch.

Irish people are advised to leave the country on commercial flights.

“The Embassy of Ireland in Kyiv is in ongoing contact with all registered Irish citizens and has advised them to leave Ukraine immediately.

“A number of commercial flight options continue to be available and it is also possible to depart the country overland to neighbouring EU states,” said a spokesperson.

A “small number of essential staff” remain in the Irish embassy in Ukraine, which will be “kept under review”.

“We are urging all Irish citizens in Ukraine to leave immediately, either via commercial flight or over land,” said Minister for Foreign Affairs Simon Coveney.

“We remain in ongoing contact at a senior level with EU partners, as well as the UK and the US, regarding the wider political and security situation in and around Ukraine.

“Ireland is committed to Ukraine's territorial integrity and sovereignty. It is urgent that Russia de-escalate, abide by international law and engage constructively in dialogue,” he added.

A spokesperson for the Minister for Justice Helen McEntee said yesterday that as Ukrainian citizens currently need visas to enter the State, the Government is working to assess visa applications of Irish relatives as quickly as possible.

The department of justice is currently reviewing its “administrative arrangements” to help Ukrainian citizens return to Ireland.