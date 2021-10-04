Number of hip fracture patients operated on within a 48 hour target fell to 75pc last year

The number of hip fracture patients who were operated on within a 48 hour target fell to 75pc last year with major variations between hospitals, a new report reveals today. The proportion who had surgery in the targeted timeframe varied from 60pc to 93pc depending on the hospital they were admitted to. The variation is revealed in the Irish Hip Fracture Database National Report 2020 from the National Office of Clinical Audit. Hospitals where over 80pc of patients were operated on within 48 hours included Tallaght University Hospital, Connolly Hospital, the Mater Hospital, Sligo University Hospital and Galway University Hospital. Hospitals with the lower rates included Cork University Hospital, Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital, Drogheda, and Kerry University Hospital. Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital, in Drogheda, was the best performer across various areas of care around hip fracture patients. The report said the “variance in individual hospital performance remains a concern, as surgery is the single most important intervention for hip fracture care and recovery.” When it comes to patients developing pressure sores after admission, Limerick University Hospital had the best result and the Mater Hospital the worst. The audit was carried out as hospitals struggled with the Covid-19 pandemic. The report said a key focus is on the need for people to be active at home. “Due to Covid-19 many people were spending more time in their homes, resulting in reduced activity levels.

"A clear message is that keeping active throughout the day can help older adults to keep well physically, reducing the risk from harmful falls, and mentally by continuing to be part of their communities.”

The findings highlight that home continues to be the place patients are most likely to be admitted to hospital from with a hip fracture.

The average age of hip fracture patients is 81 years and over two-thirds are women.

One third of patients were patients were admitted to an orthopaedic ward or went to theatre within four hours, an increase from 25pc in 2019.

More than one in two patients received a nutritional risk assessment to identify risk of malnutrition.

Some 82pc of patients were reviewed by a geriatrician in hospital.

Before discharge 85pc patients had a specialist falls assessment and 91pc a bone health assessment.

More than three quarters were mobilised by a physiotherapist on the day after surgery.

Conor Hurson, Irish Hip Fracture Database orthopaedic lead, said 2020 was a year like none other in terms of testing the resilience of the health service.

This report demonstrates not only the hospitals commitment to best practice care standards but also to quality improvement through engagement with this audit.

"We want to take this opportunity to thank and acknowledge the fantastic work of our front-line healthcare workers during such challenging times.”

HSE clinical officer Dr Colm Henry said the overall picture is one of improvement.

“This audit demonstrates continued improvement in the quality and process of hip fracture care.

"Particular gains in the areas of bypass whereby 94pc of patients are brought directly to the operating hospital, only a few short years after we were bringing patients directly to hospitals with no orthopaedic facility.”