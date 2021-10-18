Number of domestic abuse crimes reported to gardaí increased from 18,000 in 2016 to nearly 33,000 last year

THE number of domestic abuse crimes being reported to gardaí has nearly doubled in the past five years.

There were 7,600 charges brought last year relating to these crimes, an increase of 24pc from 2019 according to the Garda’s annual policing report.

A dedicated police operation was put in place to tackle domestic violence during the pandemic, which saw “significant levels” of contact with victims as well as prosecutions against perpetrators.

In 2020, there were 32,813 domestic abuse incidents recorded by gardaí, almost double the 18,303 crimes in 2016, with incidents rising continuously year-on-year.

The Garda’s Annual Report for 2020 notes this crime type potentially goes under-reported and that an increase is seen as a “desirable correction”.

Garda Commissioner Drew Harris said with the limitations of movement during the pandemic, it was expected domestic violence would increase and Operation Faoiseamh was introduced.

In total, there were 43,500 domestic violence-related calls to gardaí, a 17pc increase on 2019, while there were 12,000 domestic violence orders issued.

Gardaí said there was also an ongoing focus on targeting criminal gangs to ensure they do not take full advantage of the pandemic.

This, the report states, led to major figures in organised crime being brought before the courts while degrading the capacity of the gangs.

€36.7m worth of drugs and almost €8m in cash was seized, along with 23 firearms by the Drugs and Organised Crime Bureau (DOCB).

Gardaí also intervened in two assassination attempts in 2020, bringing the total number of murders foiled since the 2016 Regency Hotel gun attack to 75.

The Emergency Response Unit (ERU) was deployed in 80 firearms operations, including what are described as 36 “high-risk” searches.

The State’s anti-terror unit was also involved in a number of investigations last year into both domestic groups and international organisations.

The Special Detective Unit (SDU) carried out an operation in August targeting the New IRA while it also undertook “intelligence-led operations” into violent extremist groups.

Additionally, it provided support to the Department of Justice in conducting security screening of 164 refugees in 2020.

The number of serving gardaí also reached 14,491 last year, the highest figure in the history of the State.

There were 42 new suspensions effected through the year, with the total number of gardaí suspended at the end of 2020 at 67.



Justice Minister Heather Humphreys said gardaí played a key role in supporting the public health restrictions which marked a renewal of relationships between the force and local communities.

“As the rules around the Covid-19 restrictions evolved, An Garda Síochána continued to support public health through the “four E” phased approach of engaging, explaining, encouraging and, only as a last resort, enforcing,” said Ms Humphreys.

“I know that this was not always easy and that the responsibilities which this brought created significant resource demands on the organisation, whilst continuing to tackle crime and support communities.

" I would personally like to thank Commissioner Harris and An Garda Síochána for the dedication and resolve they displayed during such challenging times.

“In recognising the vital work conducted by gardaí under Operation Faoiseamh, we must also remember the continuing risks which victims face as society opens back up.

"I would continue to encourage anyone who has been a victim of sexual assault to come forward and report the incident to An Garda Síochána.”