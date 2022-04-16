Number of Covid patients in hospital drops to lowest since early March

The number of patients with Covid-19 in hospitals nationwide has dropped to its lowest level since the start of March.

There are 735 patients with virus in acute hospitals as of this morning, which is lowest number since March 5th when the number stood at 673.

Overall Covid-19 patients numbers have dropped by 74 since yesterday, while the number of Coronavirus patients in ICU has dropped by three in the last 24 hours to 50.

This represents the lowest number of Covid-19 patients in intensive care since March 30th, when there were 49 patients with virus in critical care units nationwide.

It comes as colds and flus have returned with a vengeance as Irish society re-opened after Covid-19 and people began abandoning face masks to gather in numbers in indoor settings.

There was an 83pc hike in cold and flu medication sales over March across Ireland compared to the same month during the Covid-19 lockdown.

Figures compiled by Irish-owned network of community pharmacies, CarePlus, showed an 83pc increase in sales of common over-the-counter remedies in March in contrast to the same month in 2021.

Pharmacists have been reporting a high level of non-Covid-19 related illness following the full reopening of society over recent weeks.

This has coincided with strong demand for immunity-boosting products such as vitamins and supplements.

Over the same period, many Irish hospitals have had to impose strict control measures amid a surge in Covid-19 cases.

During a 72 hour period in late March, Ireland recorded 40,000 new

Covid-19 infections as part of a surge in a new Omicron variant.