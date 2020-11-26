NTA asks public for feedback on future of transport post-Covid

THE National Transport Authority (NTA) is asking the public to provide feedback online on the future of transport in the capital - with the body placing an emphasis on travel “adapting to a post-Covid life”.

The NTA has published an Issues Paper online to highlight some of the themes affecting transport and the capital as it seeks public feedback on the Greater Dublin Area Transport Plan.

Independent.ie understands the NTA will be watching out for shifts in how people are travelling after the pandemic.

The body is likely to focus on monitoring whether more people are walking and cycling to work than before Covid-19 and if others will be travelling to different areas of the city for different reasons.

Working from home and remote work could also affect the research and potentially transport into the future.

The body will examine if changes to travel habits in the capital will be further fostered post-pandemic.

The NTA document noted: “We need to ensure that the policies and proposals we bring forward are the ones that are the most relevant and focused on transforming people’s quality of life by making it easier for people to get around.

“In particular we need to consider: Adapting to a post-Covid life in the Greater Dublin Area, delivering a sustainable transport network which meets climate change requirements, and looking to the future when it comes to transport technologies and new transport options.

“The revised Strategy will also reflect national policies on sustainability as set out in climate action and low carbon legislation, and in climate action plans.

“The potential impacts of the on-going Covid-19 pandemic, beyond the short-term, will also be taken into account.”

Among the options the NTA highlights as future transport options are electric bikes and scooters.

Climate change and the environment is a “challenge” for transport moving forward in the capital, the NTA explained.

The document said: “This means more walking and cycling, making public transport more attractive than the private car, and it also means trams, trains and buses transitioning from fossil fuels to more sustainable sources.”

There would be “changes in travel patterns that emerge from the Covid pandemic”, the document notes and it’s expected “there will be more people living and working in the region in the decades ahead and we know that the distribution of population will change to reflect that”.

The location of jobs, schools and colleges, and how people will travel to these facilities, will be a key part in the plan, the document explains, as well as “the future for ‘bricks-and-mortar’ retail, and what does that mean for the movement of people around cities and towns”.

The Metrolink is scheduled to go to planning in mid-2021, Dart West is scheduled to go to planning in mid-2021, Luas Finglas has completed a public consultation on its preferred route, and submissions are being evaluated before moving to the next design stage.

BusConnects Core Bus Corridors is scheduled to go to planning early 2021, while Cycle Network, a programme of cycling expansion, is under way.

