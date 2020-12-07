Nphet warns that festive holidays could send Ireland back to pre-lockdown levels of Covid infection

Chief medical officer, Dr Tony Holohan, has warned against people going on sun or ski holidays. Photo: Colin Keegan/Collins Dublin

SKI and sun holiday getaways over Christmas and New Year need to be put on a hit list because of the risks of people picking up Covid-19 and bringing it home, the Government has been warned.

There is a fear travel to and from abroad will rapidly undermine the progress made during lockdown.

The warning is set out in the latest letter from chief medical officer Dr Tony Holohan, who again highlighted the dangers of homecomings from abroad over the festive season and the possibility that Ireland could be back to pre-lockdown levels of virus in January with 800-1,200 cases a day.

The “conservative projection” is that after Christmas and New Year socialising it will reach 300-600 cases a day, he said after modelling projections presented to the National Public Health Emergency Team (Nphet).

There were 301 cases reported yesterday.

Referring to people travelling to and out of the country he said “all discretionary travel, including winter tourism, such as ski holidays, should be discouraged”.

International travel has the potential to “rapidly undermine” the progress made from lockdown and, for those who must journey, it should be limited to situations such as attending a funeral , attending essential healthcare or “imperative business reasons”.

Even those who undergo PCR testing for the virus before and after travel need to closely monitor themselves for symptoms and self-isolate immediately if they suspect they are infected.

They should limit their interactions with family and friends, particularly those who are at most risk if they contract the virus.

As reported in today’s Irish Independent, he welcomed plans to bring in serial testing for healthcare workers in hospitals from January 4.

He said Nphet will continue to keep the virus under review over Christmas.

