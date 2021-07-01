Nphet has issued a stern warning that is expecting “very significant transmission” due to a fourth wave which is expected in the coming weeks.

This is due to the rising incidence of the Delta variant, which now accounts for 70pc of new cases.

Health chiefs also declined to rule out further restrictions later on in the summer.

“We’re going to experience very significant transmission,” said Chief Medical Officer Dr Tony Holohan.

“We’re not going to stop this - but the measures that we’ve taken up to now have had an effect in slowing down that transmission.”

He said that the Delta variant has “sufficient fitness” to become the dominant strain and that it is a question of “when rather than if”.

Dr Holohan said additional restrictions are not being ruled out and Deputy CMO Dr Ronan Glynn said this has been always the position of Nphet throughout the pandemic.

“We haven’t recommended rowing back on any of the measures,” said Dr Holohan.

“Obviously, we consider everything and we consider everything in terms of what is possible.

“We’ll never rule anything out. What the virus keeps doing is surprising us and new challenges emerge,” he added.

However, he said this is not the advice right now, “based on what we know”.

When asked by Independent.ie if new restrictions may be put in place, Dr Holohan said: “Likely, probably not. But I wouldn’t rule it out.

“What we need to do now is stay the course,” he said.

Health chiefs expect that the Delta wave will manifest over August and September and as more people are vaccinated, the focus will be on how many hospitalisations are a result of the variant.

Nphet is particularly worried about the spread of the variant in Dublin and Sligo, with an outbreak of 60 cases and an outbreak in Athlone.

While cases were previously high in Limerick, they have now stabilised.

Dr Glynn said local public health teams are noticing higher transmission in outbreaks which are “seeding very easily”.

He said that once the virus gets into a community, it spreads more easily than it has before.

The R number is now believed to be 1 and 1.2, meaning that the pandemic is growing.

“Sadly, this is the reality of dealing with a variant that is at least twice as transmissible as the one we were dealing with last year,” said Prof Philip Nolan.

“There are certain activities that are risky and in an unvaccinated population, that transmission simply doubles the risk.”