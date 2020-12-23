Nphet warned of third wave of Covid-19 in Ireland last week

Nphet warned the country was in the early stages of a third wave of Covid-19 last week.

In a letter to Government, Chief Medical Officer Tony Holohan said were “significant indications” the third wave of infections had begun by last Thursday.

Mr Holohan said the “deteriorating situation” was being made “all the more precarious” by Government plans to ease coronavirus restrictions from last Friday.

“Given the potential level of widespread inter household mixing that it is likely to take place over Christmas and the expected increase in travel into and around the country, the Nphet is concerned that this will result in an inevitable increase in the levels of social contact and opportunity for disease transmission,” he said.

Read More

Mr Holohan said Nphet is “particularly concerned” about interactions between older and younger people over Christmas.

“While there has bee a focus on older people as a very high risk group, the cohort that is also of particular concern in the present context is those aged 60-79 years, who until now have protected themselves against infection, but who may be exposed though the unique pattern of socialisation associated with Christmas and New Year.

He said one in 100 of all people aged between 65 and 69 die when they become infected with Covid-19.

He said seven people will die for every 1,000 cases if the age profile of those infected becomes more evenly spread across all age groups.

“The Nphet acknowledges that we are in a better position compared to the rest of the EU, but it must be understood that we are only in this position because of the early and comprehensive interventions that were taken by Government in October. As has been seen in Ireland and across the world the trajectory of the disease can change and can be difficult to get back under control,” he said.

Nphet recommended closing restaurants and pubs and reducing social visits to one other household from December 28.

Mr Holohan said it is “essential” that testing and contract tracing operations remain at their normal levels over Christmas.

He also noted the “very concerning situation” in Northern Ireland and internationally. He specifically pointed to the surge in new case in the US after Thanksgiving Day and in the Netherlands after ST Nicholas Day.

“For these reason, the Nphet reiterates its strong advice against all non-essential travel,” he added.

Online Editors