Nphet flags serious concerns about rate of new Covid-19 cases and deaths associated with the virus in hospitals

Nphet has raised serious concerns about the rate of new Covid-19 cases and deaths associated with the virus in hospitals.

In a letter to Government, Chief Medical Officer Tony Holohan’s team warned there are currently 53 open coronavirus clusters in 21 acute hospitals.

The clusters have been linked to around 1,000 new cases and resulted in 63 people dying from Covid-19. In one week alone seven clusters in hospitals were linked to 91 new cases.

In the letter signed by Mr Holohan on December 10, Nphet said there are “persistently high incidence” of Covid-19 among healthcare workers and healthcare settings “including acute hospitals with significant numbers of associated cases and deaths”.

“The fragility of the epidemiological situation is underscored by the substantial disease burden in the acute healthcare system with the trend in hospitalised Covid-19 cases decreasing slowly against high absolute levels. Moreover, the number of confirmed cases in intensive care and deaths associated with Covid-19 are not reducing,” the letter added.

Nphet also said there is a “persistently high incidence in older persons, a population group most vulnerable to the adverse health outcomes associated with the diseases”.

The group recommended that the HSE establish a national outbreak control team which will work with the HSE’s National Antimicrobial Resistance and Infection Control team to bring “consistency of approach to management of outbreaks of covid-19 in acute hospitals”

They said the new team should also regularly report to the Nphet.

“The Nphet raised concerns that, notwithstanding the exceptional commitment shown by all staff involved in the public health operation response to the pandemic thus far, further progress is required in the timeliness and robustness of that response at local level,”

“Nphet emphasised that its concern should neither be interpreted as any criticism of those currently involved in the operation response nor as a request for them to improve the quality or quantity of their work but rather underlines the importance of continued focus on optimising the overall system such that is the principles agreed by Nphet.

Separately, Nphet noted that it does not agree with European Centre for Disease Control (ECDC) regarding international travel.

“In particular, the Nphet does not agree with the apparent underlying assumption that international travel does not constitute a potential amplifier of SAR-CoV-D infection, especially in countries which have succeed in achieving a lower level of infection, The evidence from the period in summer 2020 when there was an increase in international travel does not support the hypotheses,” it said.

This comes as three more coronavirus-related deaths of people and 484 new cases were confirmed by the Department of Health today.

Online Editors