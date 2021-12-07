Nphet experts ‘can’t be blocked by Government press office from appearing in media’

Members of the National Public Health Emergency Team (Nphet) cannot be blocked by the Government press office from appearing in the media, the Taoiseach’s spokesperson has insisted.

Micheál Martin’s spokesperson said on Tuesday that any decision by members of Nphet not to appear on broadcast media over the weekend was “their own”.

This comes despite reports that the Government Information Service (GIS) had told journalists they were unavailable after the individuals had agreed to appear.

Mr Martin’s spokesperson said GIS was “passing on the message” that they were not available and insisted the press office in the Department of the Taoiseach has "no role in vetoing or gagging any officials going out" in the media.

There has been controversy in recent days after the Irish Independent revealed on Saturday that the Cabinet agreed that all Covid-19 communications should now be managed and coordinated centrally through the GIS.

This will include “co-ordinating all media by civil and public servants and members of advisory bodies in respect of Covid-related matters”, according to the Cabinet memo.

Ministers privately said this was an effort to counteract recent examples of Nphet members going on radio and television and giving messaging that varied from those from the Government.

In an effort to clarify the matter on Tuesday, the Taoiseach's spokesperson said that from now on when media requests are made for Nphet members to either the Department of Health or the HSE these bodies will be expected to notify GIS.

They said that there will be key messages agreed by GIS, the HSE, and the Department of Health to avoid a situation which has resulted in there being “too many voices” in the media and key public health messages not being shared properly.

The spokesperson said they did not see any reason why Nphet press conferences could not continue to be held.

"This is not about GIS vetoing what they say, independent public health advice has been really important during this pandemic,” the spokesperson said.

They added that Nphet members have “never been stopped and they're not going to be stopped now” and insisted “nobody is going to stop Nphet from speaking”.