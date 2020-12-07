Nphet ‘doesn’t agree’ with ECDC advice that air travel should not be treated as ‘high risk’ for coronavirus

Chief medical officer, Dr Tony Holohan added that it is more likely that restrictions will be tightened in January than it is likely that restrictions will be loosened. Photo: Colin Keegan/Collins Dublin

Nphet doesn’t agree with guidelines from the European Centre for Disease Prevention and Control (ECDC) that say air travellers should not be treated as “high risk” for coronavirus.

The guidelines, published last week, also state that countries should not focus on testing arrivals into their airports, but on building “robust testing capacities” for suspected cases and the isolation of those who test positive.

Asked this evening what Nphet’s view is on these guidelines, Chief Medical Officer Dr Tony Holohan said that health officials were surprised when they heard this guidance.

“We were surprised. We essentially don't agree with that advice,” he said.

“In terms of our public health advice, we think the right public health advice to be issued for this country isn't the summary advice that was given to that particular issue by the ECDC last week.”

Health chiefs have already issued advice stating that people should not travel home from overseas for the festive period and Dr Holohan reiterated this advice again this evening, saying that this is a “difficult measure”.

“Our advice here is like we've already said, we’re asking people to avoid travel that is not essential in nature,” he said.

“Even though we understand what a difficult measure that is for people at Christmastime.”

He was speaking as no deaths and a further 242 cases of coronavirus were confirmed this evening.

Dr Holohan added that it is more likely that restrictions will be tightened in January than it is likely that restrictions will be loosened.

“It is more likely than not that with the level of socialisation we’ll see will lead to a challenging level of transmission in the early weeks of January, even though there are measures that we can recommend, which is what we are recommending to the general public, to take to minimise the risk of that,” he said.

He added that it is “less likely” that a “significant surge” of infection will be averted in January.

“We’re asking ourselves honestly, how likely is that we will avert a significant surge of infection in January, we think that it’s probably less likely than more likely.”

