The National Public Health Emergency Team (Nphet) have not recommended any new restrictions to Government tonight.

The public health experts met today to assess the latest Covid-19 situation and in a letter to Minister for Health Stephen Donnelly, Chief Medical Officer Dr Tony Holohan does not recommend any further restrictions.

The Government asked Nphet this week to examine if self-isolating periods for people who have been fully boosted and are close contacts can be shortened to keep key sectors of society open.

However, it is understood that no changes to isolation rules were recommended as public health experts await for the Omicron wave to peak in the coming weeks.

