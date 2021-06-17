Nphet advises against non-essential travel to Great Britain due to Delta variant concerns

The National Public Health Emergency Team (Nphet) has advised against non-essential travel to Great Britain due to Delta variant concerns.

The advice does not include travel to Northern Ireland.

However, Chief Medical Officer Dr Tony Holohan said today that due to the spread of the variant in the North, Nphet may also have to consider if it should advise against non-essential travel to the six counties.

“We are seeing concerns in relation to the transmission,” he said.

“We’re keeping a very close eye.”

Dr Holohan said that people are advised to undertake a “risk assessment” before travelling to the North currently.

“That includes vaccination, assessment of the activities they intend to undertake, where they may intend to go.”

He said that over 20pc of new cases in the North are from the Delta variant.

“We can already see that there is a significant change in the spread of the infection in some parts of providence Northern Ireland, including the region of Derry.”

He said that Derry is a “hotspot” of infection based on its seven day incidence.

Dr Holohan said that Nphet will continue to assess its advice based on talks with its counterparts in Northern Ireland.

He was speaking as a further 373 cases of coronavirus were reported today.

There has now been a total of 188 cases of the Delta, or Indian, variant.

People who are not vaccinated are urged to not travel abroad.

However, this does not include children - Dr Holohan said that children are not currently being vaccinated.