Now is not the time for a unity poll, says former Fine Gael Minister

A former Fine Gael Minister has said that now is not the time for a unity poll after his party leader said that he expects to see a United Ireland in his lifetime.

Richard Bruton TD has said that while he thinks that Tánaiste Leo Varadkar’s comments were appropriate, he does not think that a referendum on a United Ireland should take place.

“This is not the time for a unity poll, we have a lot of deep challenges to work through,” he told Independent.ie.

“Until you have an idea of what a pathway might look like, it would be absolutely completely unreasonable to be asking people to vote, without having developed the new type of direction that we need to go with.”

He said that Mr Varadkar’s comments earlier this week set out what the party is aiming to achieve.

“There is an alarming lack of understanding of different people’s positions.

“Leo was restateing a long-held position of Fine Gael, I think it’s appropriate that at a difficult time, there is that understanding of what really parties are trying to achieve,” he said.

He said that Fine Gael and Sinn Féin have differing views of what a United Ireland may be achieved and Sinn Féin is “only interested in achieving 51pc”.

“How can you expect a million and a half people who want to be British citizens to say that they would like to align themselves with a country that has not in any way set out a pathway as to how they might be accommodated?” he asked.