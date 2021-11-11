Now comes Nphet’s biggest challenge yet – not losing the room with harsh restrictions

Despite an overwhelmingly successful vaccine roll-out over the past 11 months, the National Public Health Emergency Team (Nphet) finds itself in an eerily similar position to this time last year.

On October 15, 2020, Chief medical officer Dr Tony Holohan penned a letter to Health Minister Stephen Donnelly which recommended the harshest form of restrictions, Level 5, be put in place for six weeks.

The Government reluctantly accepted this advice, having rejected a week previously a call for the move to a Level 5 lockdown.

Amid spiralling cases and rising incidence, there were few other options left, no matter how strong the resistance was for another lockdown.

But this resistance has never been as strong as it is now. People are socialising more than they have done over the past two years. With over 90pc of adults fully vaccinated and the older cohorts receiving their booster shots, people have began living their lives again.

Unfortunately, for our public health doctors, the virus has continued to spread at relentless speed. The public, which was promised that the two magical shots would end painful and repeated lockdowns, is now hearing a different message: vaccines alone will not be enough to suppress the virus.

Dr Holohan told journalists yesterday how people are not sticking to measures such as mask-wearing and physical-distancing like they did earlier in the pandemic.

“We understand that the message is both difficult for people to hear and to adhere to,” he said

“We’ve all become tired of the pandemic.”

It is no mystery why this is the case, however. With all parts of society open, including the “very high” risk environments such as nightclubs, and with nearly all people vaccinated, many people may feel like the pandemic has come to an end.

As Nphet has found out, it is very difficult with people having done all they have been asked to do – between cocooning, shutting down schools and businesses, working from home, strict travel limits, not seeing their loved ones, and getting jabbed – to now tell them that it is still not enough.

Public health doctors are only doing their jobs and after every single Nphet meeting, Dr Holohan pens a letter to Mr Donnelly. It is then up to Government to make a decision.

Ultimately, any restriction put in place or taken away is the responsibility of the Government.

But politicians are also mindful of the mood of the public. If the public are resistant to Nphet and its advice, ministers will take this into account in decision-making.

The challenge for Nphet has never been greater. We have seen a step-change from the doctors in recent weeks – on antigen testing, and also how vaccines alone aren’t enough to keep the virus at bay.

Despite resistance in some sectors of society, the public has responded positively to measures such as masks and Covid passes.

There is no appetite within Cabinet for new restrictions to be imposed, a position which has not changed for several weeks.

However, the challenge is for Nphet to get the public on board in cutting contacts to curb the spread – otherwise, they face much more difficult decisions ahead.