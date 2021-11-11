| 13.9°C Dublin

Now comes Nphet’s biggest challenge yet – not losing the room with harsh restrictions

Chief medical officer Dr Tony Holohan empathised with the public's lethargy towards the pandemic at a briefing yesterday, but urged people to cut contacts to reduce cases. Photo: Collins Photos Expand

Despite an overwhelmingly successful vaccine roll-out over the past 11 months, the National Public Health Emergency Team (Nphet) finds itself in an eerily similar position to this time last year.

On October 15, 2020, Chief medical officer Dr Tony Holohan penned a letter to Health Minister Stephen Donnelly which recommended the harshest form of restrictions, Level 5, be put in place for six weeks.

