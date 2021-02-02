November Leaving Cert: one in four biology students get H1

One in four Leaving Cert 2020 students who sat the November exam in honours biology have achieved the top grade of H1.

The biology higher level paper attracted by the single biggest number of candidates - at 806 out of 2,202 who sat the postponed exams.

Of those, 196 (24pc) achieved a H1, followed by 170 with a H2 and 109 with a H3, according to data from the State Examinations commission (SEC).

With most of the November candidates - 1,700- having already received calculated grades the H1 figure suggests that sitting the exams has paid off for many biology students.

With hundreds of H1s across the board, along with other improvements on the calculated grades results, many students will be looking forward to a new CAO offer.

Biology is a popular subject among students, particularly girls, pursuing third-level study in medicine or other healthcare courses.

The H1 success rate was highest among biology candidates.

It was ahead of the outcome for other science subjects such aschemistry, where 67 of the 416 (16pc) achieved a H1, and physics, with 28 of 180 (16pc) students getting the top grade.

In art, 14 of 62 (23pc) of candidates achieved the top grade, while in accounting it was 21 of 94 (22pc) .

After biology and chemistry, at higher level maths was the third most popular option, and of the 389 students sitting the paper, 11, slightly below 3pc, achieved a H1.

Among the 294 higher level English candidates, 10, about 3pc, achieved a H1, while 12 of 201 (6pc) higher level Irish students also scored the top grade.

In higher level geography, 32 of 184 (17pc) students achieved a H1, while in history it was six of 76, about 8pc.

Among the languages take at higher level, 26 of 119 (22pc) Spanish candidates, 19 of 222 (9pc) of French candidates and 12 of 99 (12pc) of German candidates scored a H1.

The 2,202 November exam students received their results today, with about half of them - 1,136 - receiving grades that were higher than calculated grades in one or more of their subjects.

Any student who is entitled to a higher CAO offer on foot of these results, will receive a deferred college offer to start their course in the autumn.

Higher education institutions making improved offers to students will be in contact with them next week.

Online Editors