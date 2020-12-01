Notorious con woman arrested in jail by fraud squad officers

A notorious con woman who has an international criminal record for fraud and theft has been arrested by fraud squad detectives in the Dochas female detention centre.

Farah Damji (53) was brought from the jail to Dublin's Bridewell Garda Station where she was questioned by officers from the Garda National Economic Crime Bureau (GNECB).

Damji was questioned about using a fraudulent UK driving licence to set up a Revolut current account in Ireland earlier this year and she was also grilled about suspected money-laundering offences.

The suspect, who is the daughter of a South African-born property tycoon, was returned to the Dochas Centre after being questioned by specialist detectives for a number of hours. A file will now be prepared for the DPP.

The socialite suspect has been in custody here since August when she was arrested on foot of a European Arrest Warrant following a two-month investigation by the GNECB who discovered she was living in Dublin under the assumed identity of an Icelandic woman.

The serial fraudster was arrested in an apartment she had been staying in on Bachelor’s Walk and has been in custody ever since.

She has six convictions for 28 offences, which include multiple theft and fraud offences dating back to 1995, and is currently under investigation by gardaí for the alleged offences under the Theft and Fraud Act which she was arrested for yesterday.

She has not been able to get High Court bail even though her main grounds for fighting her extradition to the UK is her claim that the only doctor capable of treating her psychological condition is in Ireland.

An extradition hearing in the High Court in October heard that Ms Damji had been convicted for breaching a restraining order in the UK, granted to two males, by naming, stalking and harassing them. She was also facing a breach of licence sentence for absconding from her trial.

The court heard that in her UK trial it was outlined she called one victim 10 times a day, along with leaving voicemails and contacting his wife's cousins in order to get his wife's phone number regarding "concerns about her children".

The restraining order also precluded her from naming, by any means, a male who was a victim of her harassment.

Counsel said it was alleged in her UK trial that Ms Damji had tweeted a link to a crowd-funding internet page where she had posted the male's 2016 victim impact statement.

Ms Damji had submitted that she had been working as an artist in Ireland. In September, she was denied bail while she awaits extradition proceedings brought against her by the UK and was deemed at high-risk of absconding.

At her bail hearing, Mr Justice Tony Hunt said that if he were to ignore Ms Damji's high risk of absconding, "the casual observer might think I had taken leave of my senses".

Ms Damji was convicted for breaching restraining orders in the UK and sentenced to 27 months in prison, having absconded from the court after three days of her trial.

The court issued a bench warrant and she was arrested in Dublin in August of this year on foot of a European Arrest Warrant.

At the bail hearing, gardaí refused to accept that Ms Damji was of limited means and said that she was in possession of Rolex and Breitling watches in her apartment when arrested.

