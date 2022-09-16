‘Nothing has been ruled out yet’ – says Simon Coveney on Budget measures to deal with soaring energy costs

Foreign Affairs Minister Simon Coveney has said the possibility of implementing a partial cap on energy bills in Budget 2023 to help with rising costs cannot be ruled out.

Households are in line for three discounts of €200 or more on their electricity bills between now and next spring, under proposals being considered by the Government.

Mr Coveney said once off measures such as energy credits will be a major part of the solution ahead of the Budget on September 27.

“Certainly, the fiscal advisory council will strongly be recommending that we don’t move into the space of a cap when we don’t know how much that will cost,” he told RTÉ’s Morning Ireland.

“Having said that, I think nothing has been ruled out yet and the Government, both Michael McGrath and Pascal Donohoe and their teams are working around the clock at the moment to get this right.

“I don’t think you can rule either out but certainly energy credits will be part of the solution, whether a partial energy cap will be part of the solution remains to be seen.

This comes as the chair of the fiscal advisory council said the Government is facing a very “difficult job” in Budget 2023 as it will have to “strike a balance between helping households and the economy but not stoking higher inflation”.

Sebastian Barnes will deliver a speech to the Dublin Economics Workshop this evening.

“One way of achieving that balance is to target more of the support at those lower income households, maybe people in rural areas or older households that are going to be much more badly hit by the higher fuel prices,” Mr Barnes said.

“In terms of the targeting, it’s really looking at measures say for example around the welfare system.

“One of the big questions is going to be increasing social welfare and pension rates in the budget, that’s a permanent increase in spending would be needed to help to compensate those houses for higher energy costs.

“I think there is also a role for temporary measures, one of the big things there’s a lot of uncertainty actually about what energy process will be this winter and I think in that context it’s sensible to have some temporary measures.”

Mr Barnes said offering energy credits is a “sensible” approach as there are “many different versions of caps and it’s a very complicated issue”.

He said he “hopes” that the Government is “thinking very hard” about ways to properly target energy credits.

“I think the kind of approach we’ve seen in other countries of just guaranteeing that energy prices won’t go above a certain level is very risky in terms of public finances because it’s basically a blank cheque if energy prices go much higher,” he said.

“But I think just saying today that you’re going to cap them at a particular level when you’ve got no idea what the prices are going to be is a huge risk that the Government shouldn’t take.”

