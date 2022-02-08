Taoiseach Micheál Martin has distanced himself from the comments made by his junior minister on the cost of living and that people should stop “complaining” and instead shop around for better electricity and heat deals.

Fianna Fáil Minister of State Seán Fleming apologised for comments made on RTÉ’s Drivetime, where he urged people to shop around to get the best deals.

His party leader Micheál Martin denied that Minister Fleming’s comments are privately held views by ministers, after such claims from opposition politicians.

“No, that’s not the view of ministers, it’s not a privately held view either,” he said.

“The minister has apologised for the statement made.”

Read More

“The government is clear that in addition to the measures already made in the budget that we need to do more to cushion people from this particular cycle of inflation.”

However, parliamentary questions from December show Minister of State Ossian Smyth saying that households can save on their bills by switching or engaging with energy suppliers and that this could save on average of €313 on electricity costs.

In response, the taoiseach said that the Government understands and accepts “that people are under pressure from the rapidly increased prices.”

“This is a phenomenon that has occurred because of international pressure between oil and gas prices,” he said.

Green Party leader said that the €100 energy rebate and the new retrofitting scheme, as well as shopping around for the best deal, are ways people can reduce high bills.

“Yes, shopping between different suppliers is another way which people can look to see to bring their bills down, I think there’s a whole variety of different measures we all need to look at,” he said.

Tánaiste Leo Varadkar confirmed that the Government will announce new cost of living measures on Thursday and said that it will focus on the “cost of energy”.

He also said that carbon tax increases will go ahead, and said that to those who are asking for increases to be delayed, should answer how measures such as the fuel allowance can be funded.