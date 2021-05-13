Not in social media giants’ interests to put child safety first, TDs told

It is not in the interests of social media companies to put child safety first, an Oireachtas Committee has heard.

TDs and senators were told today that “effective takedown procedures” are the best help for children dealing with cyberbullying and abuse on social media.

CEO of the ISPCC John Church said that when engaging with tech giants about how to keep children safe online, he thinks that many of them view those engagements as “ticking the box”.

“Certain private shareholder driven organisations do not put child safety first, they put the shareholder first,” he told the Joint Oireachtas Committee on Arts and Culture.

“We do commend some of the stuff they’re doing but it’s not good enough, it’s tip of the iceberg with the sort of money that tech giants are making, it should be possible to support children,” he added.

Fianna Fáil TD Niamh Smyth told Mr Church that this sounds like “lip service”, adding: “We’ll do whatever we have to do to protect children, they do whatever they have to do to protect shareholder value.”

Tech companies simply do not want to spend the money on child safety, according to Tanya Ward, who is the chief executive at the Children’s Rights Alliance.

“Taking more proactive measures really interferes with their business model. That is something that they are just not interested in,” she said.

“They put all the emphasis on the parents themselves and put all the responsibility on parents and that’s just not acceptable.

The meeting also heard that one of the best ways to protect children online from harmful content or cyberbullying is for social media companies to remove content quickly.

“We hear from children who say they have reported things and there’s no response, which is absolutely not acceptable,” said Alex Cooney, CEO at CyberSafeKids.

She said that parents are reluctant to go to Gardaí as they don’t want to “children being criminalised”.

Mr Church also told the story of Kate (13), who saw in-school bullying move online where lies were spread about her.

“Other students were texting and messaging her mean things and calling her horrible names,” he said.

He said that she was kept company by the “constant pinging of her phone alerting her to the latest horrible thing being said about her” and contacted Childline as she had suicidal thoughts.

“A reporting mechanism children like Kate could avail of would so some way to rectify her situation and limit the harm being caused, and any future harm,” he added.

The committee is currently in the process of pre legislative scrutiny for the Online Safety and Media Regulation Bill.

