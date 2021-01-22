| 3°C Dublin

Not dead, just sleeping – but Dublin in the pandemic is a ghost town all the same

An empty Grafton Street during lockdown. Photo: Gerry Mooney Expand

An empty Grafton Street during lockdown. Photo: Gerry Mooney

SURROUNDED by sprinkled bird feed, a pigeon is nestled, motionless, on the footpath outside the church on Westland Row. Four passers-by in succession slow their steps to check if it’s OK. Because these days, we notice things. “Did you fall?” wonders a man aloud.

A house with a sugar-pink door on one of the Georgian streets still has its Christmas tree perched proudly in the window.

On the step of an office on Leeson Street, a neat stack of Racing Posts lies rotting.

