Northern Ireland star Kyle Lafferty is battling to save his career after a video emerged on social media of the striker appearing to make an alleged sectarian remark.

The Irish FA are set to axe the 34-year-old from Ian Baraclough’s squad ahead of Saturday’s Nations League, while his club Kilmarnock announced they have launched an investigation into the incident.

Footage posted online, which has been widely circulated, shows a man going up to Lafferty in a bar and appearing to ask for a photograph which the former Rangers man happily poses for.

As the ‘fan’ moves away he appears to say “Up the Celts” directly at Lafferty who initially turns his head before responding with an alleged sectarian and derogatory comment.

An Irish FA source told the Belfast Telegraph: “It is a complete set-up, but you can’t respond with that type of language. It is appalling.”

It is understood Lafferty met manager Baraclough on Thursday night to discuss his actions in the video.

Lafferty is Northern Ireland’s second highest male goalscorer having netted 20 goals in 85 appearances although the last time he found the net for his country was in 2016.

He signed a new one-year deal with Kilmarnock in May.